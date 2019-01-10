‘Wrong’: Former Acting ICE Director Slams ‘Embarrassment’ Ocasio-Cortez After She Targets ICE and Trump (VIDEO)

Newly sworn-in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) bashed President Donald Trump after he made his argument on why building the southern border wall is necessary for border security, but a former acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement director swiped back at the congresswoman’s criticism.

After the Democrat called the president “anti-American” and took aim at ICE, former acting ICE director Thomas Homan slammed her for being an “embarrassment” and “wrong.”

“You know, it’s, I mean, every time she opens her mouth she is wrong,” Homan said on Fox News. “Supposedly she went to college in Boston. She must be an embarrassment to that institution.” – READ MORE