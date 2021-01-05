Mexico Ready To Offer Assange Asylum, President Lopez Obrador Says

On the day that a UK judge ruled that WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange can’t be extradited to the United States, saying his health would be in jeopardy under the harsher, severe conditions of US federal supermax prison, Mexico has come forward with an unexpected offer.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador announced in the hours after the ruling was handed down at the Old Bailey in London that he is prepared to offer asylum to Assange.

“Assange is a journalist and deserves a chance, I am in favor of pardoning him,” López Obrador announced at a news conference, Reuters reported. “We’ll give him protection.”

“I’m going to ask the foreign minister… to ask the government of the United Kingdom about the possibility of letting Mr. Assange be freed and for Mexico to offer political asylum,” López Obrador added, while referring to the Monday ruling to prevent Assange being handed over to the US a “triumph of justice”.

Many among Latin America's Leftist politicians have long been staunch supporters of Assange and WikiLeaks' mission, foremost among them Mexico's leader since 2018, who as Reuters points out—

