Alibaba Founder Jack Ma Has Been Missing For 2 Months

About 14 months ago during an interview with Real Vision, investor Kyle Bass – who has been one of the most prominent American critics of the Chinese Communist Party, while also anticipating the political troubles in Hong Kong that inspired the protest movement of 2019 – predicted that retiring Alibaba Chairman Jack Ma would be “disappeared” by Beijing within a year. The gist of Bass’s argument was that Ma had outlived his usefulness, and that Beijing would never tolerate a billionaire with so much power and influence, both at home, and in the West.

Exiled Billionaire Guo Wengui (Miles Kwok) tells @Jkylebass why Jack Ma’s retirement could end with imprisonment or death. Watch the full interview for free now: https://t.co/OrLkRQMEfK pic.twitter.com/zjoUb7OWLT — Real Vision (@RealVision) September 10, 2019

As it turns out, Bass was off by about 1 month. Because following some rumblings published by the FT on New Year’s Eve, it appears the Western press has just woken up to the fact that nobody has seen Jack Ma in two months. Late last night in New York, Yahoo Finance reported that Jack Ma is officially ‘missing’.

The FT reported a few days ago that Ma had been abruptly replaced by an Alibaba executive for the taping of the finale of his show “Africa’s Business Heroes”.

Mr Ma was replaced as a judge in the final of Africa’s Business Heroes, a television contest for budding entrepreneurs, his photograph was removed from the judging webpage, and he was conspicuously left out of a promotional video.

Now, Yahoo Finance is saying that nobody has seen Ma in public for at least two months.

Unfortunately for Ma, this isn’t exactly a surprise. When the executive offered a light-hearted criticism of certain aspects of China’s regulatory framework, claiming it stifled innovation, it seemed like the CCP used his comments as a pretext to chasten him. Immediately, the IPO for the spin off of Ant Financial, a sister company to Alibaba, which marked the start of an “anti-monopoly” push against Chinese tech giants that has hammered their shares (in mainland markets, and abroad) and inspired serious concerns about a state takeover of the heretofore independent (though certainly subservient) tech sector. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --