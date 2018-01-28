Message in a bottle from Scotland found its way to Florida more than 30 years later

It was a journey that lasted decades.

A message in a bottle dropped into the ocean by second graders in Scotland turned up in Florida after Hurricane Irma — more than 30 years after it was sent.

The undated note was sealed in a plastic bottle and read: “We are learning all about pirates. We would like to see how far this message goes. Please write and tell us where you found the bottle. We are Class 213, Chapelpark School” in Forfar, Angus, Scotland.

The school, it turned out, no longer exits, but the postman delivered their letter to another elementary school in Forfar which forwarded it to retired Chapelpark teacher Fiona Cargill.

“We forgot to put a date on the letter, but would you believe it, that bottle was sent on its journey more than 30 years ago,” Cargill wrote in a letter back to Huennigers. “The pupils who took part in this will now be in their mid-thirties!”– READ MORE

