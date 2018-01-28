World
A Congress Of Roughly 50 Baboons Escape French Zoo, Prompting Armed Police Response
A congress of roughly 50 baboons reportedly escaped their enclosure Friday morning in the Paris Zoological Park in France, triggering an armed police response.
A significant portion of the monkeys did not leave the larger premises, but four still remained on the loose as of Friday, according to The Guardian.
Officials at the zoo said most of the baboons did not come in contact with the public. Still, having dozens of primates outside the confines of their compound was serious enough to evacuate the whole park. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
A congress of roughly 50 baboons reportedly escaped their enclosure Friday morning in the Paris Zoological Park in France, triggering an armed police response. A significant portion of the monkeys
The Daily Caller