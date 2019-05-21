Men Paid More Than Women in Kamala Harris’s Senate Office and Campaign

A new plan from Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.) to eliminate the gender pay gap would fine companies if they are unable to prove they’re paying men and women equally, something Harris isn’t currently achieving in either her official office or on her campaign, a Washington Free Beacon analysis found.

The policy proposal from Harris mandates large companies to obtain an “equal pay certification” by showing they are paying men and women equally. Companies would be fined 1 percent of their daily profits for every 1 percent of a gender pay gap that exists, unless they could prove the gap could be explained by other factors, such as experience or performance.

The California senator and presidential contender has some explaining to do.

Analysis found men were paid a higher median salary than women both in Harris’s Senate office and on her campaign.

In her Senate office’s most recent six-month disclosure, covering the period from April 1, 2018, through Sept. 31, 2018, the median male salary disbursement was $34,999 and the median female salary disbursement was $32,999, leaving women with just 94 cents of every dollar paid to men. – READ MORE

