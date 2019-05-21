Buffalo Wild Wings worker vows to spit in food for PA Trump rallygoers

A disgruntled Trump-hating employee of Buffalo Wild Wings is reportedly threatening to contaminate the food of any of the president’s supporters who stop in to the restaurant while in Montoursville, Pennsylvania for Monday’s rally.

Thousands lined up Lycoming County early Monday to ensure they get a spot when Trump’s MAGA rally begins at 7 p.m. at the Williamsport Regional Airport, where several spoke about how stoked they are to see “one of the best presidents we have ever had,” WNEP reports.

But at least one local isn’t so enthused, and she’s promised to take her petty political pouting out on unsuspecting Trump supporters who stop in to B-Dubs.

This person is threatening to contaminate attendees of the Trump rally tonight in Montoursville, PA. She is an employee of @BWWings . PLEASE RETWEET TO WARN our fellow Patriots! @GirlieTrump @QTAnon1 @JimKuther @ABabyGirlToOnepic.twitter.com/REpdniay3G — A.R. Talon (@ARTalon1) May 20, 2019

“This person is threatening to contaminate attendees of the Trump rally tonight in Montoursville, PA,” “Ex liberal turned #MAGA” Twitter user A.R. Talon posted Monday morning. “She is an employee of @BWWings. PLEASE RETWEET TO WARN our fellow Patriots!” – READ MORE