Melinda Gates Champions Population Control In Third World Countries

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gates discussed with Letterman how her philanthropic organization functions in the same way as the Rockefeller Foundation or the Carnegie Foundation – as a non-profit that experiments in social engineering to provide a potential model for government.

“What philanthropy can do that a government can’t do with taxpayer funding is to take some risks, and if they prove out, then it’s up to us to get government to really scale them up,” she said. “Our foundation uniquely thinks about, where can we uniquely act in the world? So a lot of the work we do in the developing world is around health, because if you don’t start with great health, you can’t go on to get a great education and reach your full potential.”

Later in the interview, Melinda Gates referenced the various population control initiatives that the foundation participates in by way of contraception. Eventually, she even boasts how this population control measure creates divisions between husbands and wives within marriage.

“Here’s how we know is possible; in every country in the world where you’re given access to modern contraceptives, it only takes one generation for them to be fully uptake, and for them to see the birthrate decline,” she said. “And once they have consistent access, women will use it, and what they’ll also do is they’ll do it covertly without their husband knowing it.” – READ MORE