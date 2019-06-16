BETO: President O’Rourke Will Take Executive Action to End New Oil and Gas Leases on Federal Lands

Former Democrat Congressman and presidential hopeful Robert “Beto” O’Rourke will fight climate change through executive action “when” he is elected by ending new leases for oil and gas production on federal lands.

O’Rourke made the remarks in an interview on Thursday with taxpayer-funded National Public Radio, which pushed the candidate on climate change policy and left out most of what he said about it in the published transcript on NPR’s website, only citing his comment that we need to “free ourselves from fossil fuel” and make the same kind of investments that took man to the moon.

Morning Edition host Steve Inskeep asked O’Rourke if he would ask Americans to make sacrifices.

Inskeep said:

When you talk to scientists about what would be necessary to get to zero carbon emissions, they often talk about people having to change their daily behaviors — drive an electric car; that’s not such a bad change. Live in a smaller house. People might feel uncomfortable with that. Have fewer children. Eat less meat. Are you not going to demand any kind of sacrifice from anyone in order to get to zero carbon emissions?

"Yeah, we're going to have to make an investment as a country," O'Rourke said. "It is not going to necessarily be easy."