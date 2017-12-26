True Pundit

Melania Trump snaps festive Christmas selfie

Posted on by
The first lady snapped a festive selfie as she celebrates Christmas at the “Winter White House.”

Melania Trump posted the photo of herself on social media using a Christmas Snapchat filter that showed her wearing a Santa hat with illuminated, flying reindeer and the caption #MerryChristmas.

