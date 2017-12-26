Tax $ at Work: NEH Gives $50,000 to Professor Who Warns ‘Liberals Shouldn’t Watch Fox News’

Liz Harrington at the Washington Free Beacon finds interesting line items in the budgets at the National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for the Humanities. Even under a Trump appointee, the NEH is still funding liberal researchers.

Eric Mandelbaum, a philosophy professor at the City University of New York, will receive a $50,000 grant for “Propaganda and Belief in the Modern World,” a book-length study on the “psychology of belief formation.”

Mandelbaum coauthored a paper in 2015 entitled, “Believing Without Reason, or: Why Liberals Shouldn’t Watch Fox News.” In his beginning section, “Believing Badly,” Mandelbaum expressed shock that about half of Americans believe in ghosts, and believing in God is another example that “people believe very odd things.”

The conspiracy theory that Mandelbaum unfurls is that the little “crawl” of text along the bottom of the Fox News screen can infernally, unconsciously persuade liberals they might be wrong about something:

“The reluctant liberal Fox News viewer, then, will not merely unwillingly accept information (e.g.,) embedded in the crawl, but will integrate that information with other previously held beliefs,” he continues. “And this information—these new beliefs—will not only be acquired in an evidence-less fashion, but they will be acquired from sources the viewer explicitly rejects as trustworthy sources. These beliefs will then be integrated into the subject’s future decisions and attitudes, unbeknownst to her and despite her better judgment. If the Spinozan model is correct, this proliferation of belief without evidence is real and serious.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *