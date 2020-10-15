Melania Trump Shares About Her Experience With COVID-19

First Lady Melania Trump is recounting her experience with COVID-19 and urging Americans to stay healthy amid the pandemic.

“It was two weeks ago when I received the diagnosis that so many Americans across our country and the world had already received—I tested positive for COVID-19. To make matters worse, my husband, and our nation’s Commander-in-Chief, received the same news,” Trump wrote.

She noted their son Barron tested positive for COVID-19 after originally testing negative.

According to her, he exhibited no symptoms.

“In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative,” Trump said.

She detailed the symptoms she experienced including body aches, a cough, headaches, and feeling tired most of the time.

Trump revealed she chose to go “a more natural route in terms of medicine” including vitamins and healthy food. – READ MORE

