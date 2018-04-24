Melania Trump is The Belle of The Ball in Chanel at US-France State Dinner

First Lady Melania Trump is the belle of the ball at the United States-France state dinner, which she planned on her own, in a custom-fitted Chanel Haute Couture gown.

Mrs. Trump greeted French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron, at the White House for the state dinner alongside President Trump, wearing the ultimate homage to Parisian luxury: A Chanel Haute Couture hand-painted gown dripping in sequins, crystals, and Chantilly lace.

The Chanel Haute Couture gown was shown on the Spring Haute Couture week runways in Paris, France originally as a jumpsuit with matching fingerless gloves.

Mrs. Trump’s rendition of the look — fitted and created by the fashion industry’s leading designer, Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfeld — features a calf-length of the beaded portion of the gown while the lace underlay drapes to the floor. The Chanel gown also has rounded pockets on the hips trimmed in crystals.

