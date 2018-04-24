View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Business

WATCH: Fed Up Walmart customer goes viral after using intercom to ask for help (Video)

Posted on by
Share:

The dude was fed up with waiting.

A video of a Kentucky man using Walmart’s intercom system to ask for help has gone viral.

Forrest Hunter posted the video to Facebook on Friday and it already has 39,000 shares and 1.9 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

The video, captioned “When you get sick of waiting on somebody at Walmart,” shows Hunter in the sporting goods section of the store. He picks up the store telephone and uses the intercom.

“Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I’m the customer,” he said.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Walmart customer goes viral after using intercom to ask for help
Walmart customer goes viral after using intercom to ask for help

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. -- A video of a Kentucky man using Walmart's intercom system to ask for help has gone viral. Forrest Hunter posted the video to Facebook on Friday and it already has 39,000 shares and 1.9 million views as of Tuesday afternoon. The video, captioned "When you get sick of waiting on somebody at…

FOX31 Denver FOX31 Denver
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: