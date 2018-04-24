WATCH: Fed Up Walmart customer goes viral after using intercom to ask for help (Video)

The dude was fed up with waiting.

A video of a Kentucky man using Walmart’s intercom system to ask for help has gone viral.

Forrest Hunter posted the video to Facebook on Friday and it already has 39,000 shares and 1.9 million views as of Tuesday afternoon.

The video, captioned “When you get sick of waiting on somebody at Walmart,” shows Hunter in the sporting goods section of the store. He picks up the store telephone and uses the intercom.

“Customer needs assistance in sporting goods please. I’m the customer,” he said.

