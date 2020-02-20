Melania Trump Awarded ‘Woman Of Distinction’ From University Despite Student Protests

Cancel culture was not strong enough to prevent First Lady Melania Trump from receiving a “Woman of Distinction” award from Palm Beach Atlantic University (PBA), where student protests failed to keep her from the honor.

Speaking at the university’s annual Women of Distinction luncheon, the first lady said she was honored to receive the award, which recognizes women “who cherish community and family and want to preserve these ideals for others,” according to The Hill.

“As the First Lady of the United States, it is a great honor to serve the people of this incredible country,” said Melania Trump as she plugged her Be Best initiative, which seeks to curtail cyberbullying and opioid abuse among children.

“When we teach our children to cherish our values and care for each other, they are better prepared to carry on Americans’ legacy of compassion, service, and patriotism,” she said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --