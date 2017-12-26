True Pundit

Politics

Melania Is Santa’s Greatest Helper In Gorgeous Red Dress (PHOTOS)

Posted on by
Share:

Melania Trump was clearly Santa’s most gorgeous helper Sunday when she helped track his whereabouts from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

The first lady took calls in the living room at the resort from kids who called NORAD’s Track Santa Program in a stunning red long-sleeve dress that went down past her knees.

First Lady Melania Trump participates in NORAD Santa Tracker phone calls./ AFP PHOTO / Nicholas Kamm (Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

First Lady Melania Trump participates in NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) Santa Tracker phone calls. REUTERS/Carlos Barria –

READ MORE

Melania Is Santa’s Greatest Helper In Gorgeous Red Dress [PHOTOS]
Melania Is Santa’s Greatest Helper In Gorgeous Red Dress [PHOTOS]

Melania Trump was clearly Santa's most gorgeous helper Sunday when she helped track his whereabouts from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida. [caption id="attachment_6082615" align="align
The Daily Caller The Daily Caller
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: