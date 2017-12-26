Politics
Melania Is Santa’s Greatest Helper In Gorgeous Red Dress (PHOTOS)
Melania Trump was clearly Santa’s most gorgeous helper Sunday when she helped track his whereabouts from the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
The first lady took calls in the living room at the resort from kids who called NORAD’s Track Santa Program in a stunning red long-sleeve dress that went down past her knees.
