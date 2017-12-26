WATCH: While They May Be Overseas, Trump Wished a Merry Christmas to Service Members in a Personal Way

With Christmas Day fast approaching, President Donald Trump is making sure the troops who are serving overseas are not forgotten. From his resort in Mar-a-Lago, Trump held video conferences with different service members.

“Every American heart is thankful to you and we’re asking God to watch over you and to watch over your families,” he told them.

In the days leading up to Christmas, Trump and other members of his administration took time to visit with members of the military. – READ MORE

