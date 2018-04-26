Mel Brooks: Political Correctness Killing Comedy

Legendary Hollywood Comedy Director-actor Mel Brooks, In A Wide-ranging Interview, Laments How He Thinks Political Correctness Is Toxic To Comedy.

“I’ve never been a fan of political correctness. I’ve been a fan of decent behavior, which is different from political correctness,” Brooks said. “Because political correctness demands too much respect for being good. And comics are not good. We are bad. We whisper into the king’s ear. We tell him the truth. And that’s our job. It’s our job to say it like it is. And sometimes use the words that we use in the street. You can’t always play ball with the system, you have to strike out and tell the truth.”

Brooks — perhaps best known for his politically incorrect comedy classics, The Producers (1967) and Blazing Saddles (1974) — also addressed whether people today are too concerned with feelings to tell the truth.

“I think that people enjoy — that people love the comics that break the rules, that’s what I think. I think it’s only a sliver that really love political correctness,” he said. “Everybody else likes the truth, which is different.” – READ MORE

