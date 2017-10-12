True Pundit

Entertainment

Megyn Kelly’s New Show Drags Down NBC’s Morning Ratings

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

In the initial weeks since “Megyn Kelly Today” joined the line of NBC “Today” shows, the franchise has taken a hit in morning show ratings.

A “Today” franchise insider told PageSix that Kelly’s 9 a.m. hour on NBC is down 32 percent compared to that same hour last year.

“Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the “Today” franchise, but the numbers show Kelly’s lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda Kotb’s show, which follows straight afterwards,” the source said. – READ MORE

The Ratings for Megyn Kelly's New Show Are So Bad, It's Hurting the Entire Network
The Ratings for Megyn Kelly's New Show Are So Bad, It's Hurting the Entire Network

"Too many people are tuning out NBC..."
Washington Free Beacon Washington Free Beacon
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • oh god

    The genuises at NBC hated Howard Stern and Loved this turd one produced and one failed. Its a busineess and your business is to have a clue. The public has spoken which is all that matters in media.

  • beniyyar

    Megan Kelly is a lousy presenter, a fraud, and she sucks at everything she does.