Megyn Kelly’s New Show Drags Down NBC’s Morning Ratings

FOLLOW US!



In the initial weeks since “Megyn Kelly Today” joined the line of NBC “Today” shows, the franchise has taken a hit in morning show ratings.

A “Today” franchise insider told PageSix that Kelly’s 9 a.m. hour on NBC is down 32 percent compared to that same hour last year.

“Not only are ratings plummeting since Megyn Kelly joined the “Today” franchise, but the numbers show Kelly’s lead-in has also affected Kathie Lee [Gifford] and Hoda Kotb’s show, which follows straight afterwards,” the source said. – READ MORE