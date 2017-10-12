Report: NBC News Passed on Ronan Farrow’s Bombshell Report of Weinstein Rape Allegations

NBC News passed on a story by contributor Ronan Farrow that it allegedly possessed in August about three separate rape allegations against Harvey Weinstein that eventually appeared in the New Yorker Tuesday, according to a report.

According to the Huffington Post, Farrow’s bombshell Tuesday report — in which three women, including actress Asia Argento, accused the movie mogul of rape — “was in NBC’s hands as recently as August, according to multiple sources both inside and outside the network.”

The Huffington Post reported:

By then, Farrow, an NBC contributor and investigative reporter, had already obtained damning audio of an encounter Weinstein had with a woman, in which Weinstein admits to having groped her… Instead, Farrow's story — and the audio, from a 2015 New York Police Department sting — appeared Tuesday on the website of The New Yorker.