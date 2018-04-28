Megyn Kelly Points Blame Elsewhere as NBC’s $69 Million Bet on Her Fails Massively

Megyn Kelly, the one-time golden girl of Fox News who left the network last year for a three-year, $69 million contract with NBC after a highly publicized feud with Donald Trump, is turning out to be an albatross around the Peacock Network’s neck.

And in public, at least, she’s putting the blame everywhere but where it belongs.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday, Kelly attributed her poor ratings performance as a morning personality on NBC’s “Today” show to viewers being unfamiliar with her true personality.

“I need to introduce myself to people who don’t know me or know some bastardized version of me that they’ve gotten from a website or a TV show,” Kelly told The Journal.

“There are definitely some who only know me through some caricature they learned about on ‘The Daily Show.’”

At her peak at Fox — the most watched cable news network in the United States — Kelly had a public profile as high as any personality in the news business. – READ MORE

