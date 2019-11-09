Meghan McCain to Don Jr.: Does Your Family Hurting People ‘Make You Feel Good?

On Thursday’s broadcast of ABC’s “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain asked Donald Trump Jr. if President Donald Trump attacking people makes him “feel good?”

McCain said, “Mr. Trump, a lot of Americans in politics miss character. And a lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your family have hurt a lot of people, and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family, who was a gold star family that I think should be respected for the loss of their son. Does all this make you feel good?”

Trump said, “I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I do think that we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America,” Don Jr. replied. My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream who have watched politicians with no business experience send that American dream abroad to countries that hate our guts. He has brought jobs back. He has created unprecedented levels of unemployment numbers for African-Americans.

McCain said, “Character in politics, I believe, is important. It was how I was raised. It’s the way I view the lens of America. I understand what you are saying about policy, but when you are talking about attacking Gold Star families, who have given the ultimate sacrifice more than anyone in this room has given, and you put them through pain. Does it make you feel like this was worth it?” – READ MORE