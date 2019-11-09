Joe Rogan Blasts Practice of Allowing Transgender Athletes to Compete Against Women

On his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, MMA commentator Joe Rogan went on an extended and powerful rant against allowing transgender women (biological males) competing against natural-born women.

Rogan welcomed comedian Greg Fitzimmons to the podcast and the topic of transgender MMA fighters came up. Rogan did not land on the side of the transgender athletes.

“You’re out of your mind,” Rogan said of those who support men who are claiming to be transgender women entering a boxing or MMA ring against natural-born women.

Rogan criticized the whole scheme of men claiming to be women competing against natural-born women athletes, not just in the fight game, but in every sector of sports. Rogan insisted that “it doesn’t make any sense” to allow athletes who grew up as men for decades before suddenly deciding they are a woman and then entering sports competition against women.

The comedian and MMA commentator pointed out that men claiming to be transgender female athletes are destroying records in female athletics in nearly every category, and it just isn’t fair.

Rogan added that on transgender athletes: "We are entering into this complete nonsense area, this is progressive thinking, this ideology taken to the extreme."