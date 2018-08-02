Meghan McCain Rips Behar Saying We Should Trust Iran: ‘That’s Insane’ (VIDEO)

Speaking on The View on Tuesday, co-host Meghan McCain ripped co-host Joy Behar for criticizing President Trump’s harsh stance toward Iran, asserting that Behar’s perspective that the United States should trust the Iranian leadership was “insane.”

Co-Host Whoopi Goldberg started by noting Trump said he would sit down with Iranian leaders, “Kind of like he did with Kim Jong Un.” She added, “Now he may want to finish that conversation first because North Korea is still building nukes, according to new reports. So why is he suddenly willing to chat? Could this be more ‘smoke and mirrors?’”

Co-host Sara Haines posited that Trump loves the optics of photo-ops with foreign leaders but is reluctant to “do the work” of following up afterward.- READ MORE

