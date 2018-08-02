Hannity defends heckling of Acosta, CNN: People are screaming at you for a reason (VIDEO)

Fox News host Sean Hannity said late Tuesday that CNN White House correspondent Jim Acosta deserved to be heckled by supporters of President Trump at a Florida rally, citing the network’s “unfair, abusively biased treatment of the president.”

“I’m actually going to give your network some advice, if you have an open mind and an open heart,” Hannity said, addressing Acosta in his opening monologue. “The people of this country are screaming at you for a reason. They don’t like your unfair, abusively biased treatment of the president of the United States.”

“If you want to earn the respect of all Americans, not the coastal elites in California, San Francisco and New York, maybe try reporting the entire story and getting rid of the bias,” Hannity, a staunch supporter of the president, continued. “Maybe examine why people are saying this to us.”

“In other words, coverage like this from the White House correspondent at CNN, this is why they are doing it. Take a look,” the host said while tossing to a montage of Acosta providing opinions in his reporting of Trump in the past.- READ MORE

