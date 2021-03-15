Meghan Markle Reportedly Eyeing Bid For The White House, Talking To Top U.S. Democrats

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is reportedly “networking” with top leaders of the Democratic Party and mulling a run for U.S. president in 2024.

The report, which came in the Daily Mail, cites an unnamed British Labour Party official.

“The Blairite, internationalist and Democratic party networks are buzzing with talk about Meghan’s political ambitions and potential backers,” the anonymous source told the U.K. paper.

“During the US election last year they levelled a thinly veiled attack on Donald Trump by urging voters to ‘reject hate speech,’ which a spokesperson for the couple described as ‘a call for decency.’ Trump himself declared that he was ‘not a fan’ of Meghan, 39,” said the paper.

Markle is allegedly prepping in case Biden, who will be 82 in 2024, decides not to run for a second term, the source said. And her biographer and longtime friend, Omid Scobie, has also claimed that the one-time actress “has her eyes set on the U.S. presidency.”

“Meghan is the embodiment of the American dream. One day we may see Meghan become president,” Scobie, the author of “Finding Freedom: Harry, Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family,” previously said in a documentary. – READ MORE

