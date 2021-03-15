Border crisis: Migrant facility at 729% capacity, children take turns sleeping on the floor, no showers for days

The border crisis worsens as a new report sheds light on the conditions at an overflowing migrant facility on the U.S. southern border. Minors haven’t seen the sunlight in days, have only had one shower in a week, and have to take turns sleeping on the floor because of overcrowding, according to lawyers who spoke to children at a detainment center.

Neha Desai, a lawyer for the National Center for Youth Law, interviewed children being detained at the Customs and Border Protection holding facility in Donna, Texas. As of March 2, there were more than 1,800 people being detained at the facility, which is 729% of its capacity during the pandemic. The Donna facility opened last month and has been operating over its pandemic capacity for weeks.

“Some of the boys said that conditions were so overcrowded that they had to take turns sleeping on the floor,” Desai told CBS News.

“They all said they wanted to shower more and were told they couldn’t,” Desai said, adding that several minors were only permitted to shower once in seven days.

“One of them shared that he could only see the sun when he showered, because you can see the sun through the window,” Desai said. She said many children did not have access to outside activities and were visibly emotional.

Children had been denied phone calls to communicate with family members. “They were hysterically crying, wanting to talk to their family,” she said.- READ MORE

