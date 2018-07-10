Meet the Four Badass Navy Seals Who Stayed with the Thai Soccer Boys in the Cave

The Thai Navy SEALs shared a photo of four brave men who stayed with the soccer team trapped inside a cave as the world celebrated their successful rescue mission.

The photo shows four SEALs in sunglasses and masks, with their gear hanging from their bodies, giving a thumbs up. The photo appears to have been taken inside the cave or near its entrance. The leader of the rescue operation said on Tuesday that all of the SEALs are now out, just like all 12 boys and their coach.

“Hooyah Hooyah Hooyah,” the Thai Navy SEALs wrote as the photo’s caption on Facebook. The SEALs often use the word “hooyah” in Facebook posts when expressing excitement and celebration. It also appeared numerous times when they gave updates on the cave rescue, which was carried out over three nerve-wracking days.

Mission Possible ❤️ All 4 Thai Navy Seals came out safely Hooyah Hooyah Hooyah #ThamLuang #thaicaverescue #หมูป่าอะคาเดมี pic.twitter.com/6Iy6HMoq5b — blu _ ya (@chayap16) July 10, 2018

“All four SEALs came out safely,” they wrote with the photo, which was shared nearly 80,000 times in two hours.

Rescue teams traveled into the darkness nearly 10 days ago and found the boys and their coach trapped after heavy rains flooded the cave.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1