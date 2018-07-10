FISHY: NFL STAR LESEAN MCCOY’S HOUSE ‘HOME INVASION’ EMERGENCY CALL … ‘Female Hit In the Head’

Something smells fishy here.

Emergency personnel were dispatched to LeSean McCoy‘s Georgia house early Monday morning for a “home invasion” — and the operator says the female victim was hit in the head.

In the audio, obtained by TMZ Sports, the operator sends police and medical personnel to the home around 3:23 AM ET … saying, “It’s gonna be in reference to a female who was assaulted, hit in the head and locked in the bathroom.”

“We do have [police] in route in reference to a home invasion where a phone was taken.”

As we previously reported, the alleged victim is LeSean’s ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon. Her friends and family members have gone to social media and accused McCoy of carrying out the attack.

