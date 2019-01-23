Media Might as Well ‘Be Paid as’ DNC Lobbyists, Says Don Trump Jr.

Mainstream media members and outlets might as well “be paid as lobbyists of the DNC at this point.” That’s because they’re always “carrying the Democrats’ baggage” and chasing after every anti-Trump story they can get their hands on, Donald Trump Jr. said Monday night during an exclusive interview on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle.”

Trump Jr., who has come under scrutiny for his June 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower during his father’s presidential campaign, said, “I’ve done 25 hours of testimony on a 20-minute meeting. This has been the greatest witch hunt in America history — perhaps world history.”

“The American people don’t take this stuff seriously anymore. They look at these people like jokers at this point,” Trump Jr. said. “But with the media carrying the Democrats’ baggage, they’ll say whatever they want. They should be paid as lobbyists of the DNC at this point.”

Trump Jr. initially reacted to BuzzFeed's report and one of the reporter's interviews on CNN last week on Twitter, writing, "Here we go again … another CNN/Buzzfeed 'bombshell' with no evidence. The usual clickbait BS … and when it fails as all the others have there will be ZERO coverage. Textbook #fakenews."