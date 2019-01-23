Ocasio-Cortez: I give ‘zero’ f—s about pushback from other Democrats (VIDEO)

Freshman New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D) in an interview late Monday said she gives “zero” f—s about criticism she’s received from members of her own party.

“Now, congresswoman, for you and other freshmen members of Congress, you’re getting a fair amount of pushback from even members of your own party saying ‘wait your turn, go slow, don’t ask for so much so fast right now, you’re new, wait your turn for everything and don’t make waves,'” late-night host Stephen Colbert said to the rising progressive star on CBS’s “The Late Show.”

“I want to ask this question in a respectful manner, knowing also that you’re from Queens, so you will understand this question,” he continued.

“And the BX,” Ocasio-Cortez, who is also from the Bronx, laughingly injected.

“On a scale from zero to some, how many f—s do you give?”- READ MORE