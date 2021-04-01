Media Fact-Checkers Silent as Nancy Pelosi Falsely Claims She Can Unseat ‘Any Member of Congress’ She Wants

Where are the fact-checkers protecting us from fake news and misinformation? Nancy Pelosi has made an outrageous claim, asserting an authority that she doesn’t have, to pick and choose who gets seated in the House.

In 2020, Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks narrowly defeated Democrat candidate Rita Hart in November by six votes in an election where over 400,000 ballots were cast. Her victory was certified by the state, and she was provisionally seated by Congress. But the Democrats’ razor-thin majority in the House has Nancy Pelosi trying desperately to pad her majority any way she can, even if that means stealing an election from the duly elected Republican, Miller-Meeks.

On Thursday, Pelosi, justifying her efforts, said, “If I wanted to be unfair, I wouldn’t have seated the Republican from Iowa, because that was my right on the opening day. I would have just said, ‘You’re not seated,’ and that would have been my right, as Speaker, to do.”

PELOSI: It is my right to seat and unseat any member of Congress I wantpic.twitter.com/habrc0k7cP — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) March 25, 2021

But Pelosi’s interpretation of her powers as Speaker of the House is just as bad as those who believed that Vice President Pence had the power to pick and choose which electors from each state would be counted. As political science professor and Townhall contributor Eddie Zipperer noted, Pelosi “needs to read the SCOTUS interpretation of the clause she’s referring to in Powell v McCormack. SCOTUS says a seat cannot be denied to a duly elected Rep who meets the constitutional qualifications.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --