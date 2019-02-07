Media Downplays Migrant Sexual Assault Statistic While Hyping And Inflating Similar Statistics About College Women

While talking about border security, President Donald Trump regularly cites a statistic that “one in three women is sexually assaulted” while trying to come to America.

Every time he mentions this, left-wing fact checkers rush to downplay the information and mark Trump as a liar. Most recently, Trump cited the statistic in his State of the Union address, and the “fact checkers” went wild.

“Statistic on sexual assault of migrant women is from an unrepresentative sample,” wrote The Washington Post.

NBC made sure to note the small sample size of the statistic. Politifact had already rated this claim as “half true” because of the small sample size and because Trump says “sexually assaulted” not “sexually abused.” Politico was the worst offender this time around, putting out a tweet that called Trump’s claim “partly true” because the Doctors Without Borders report from which the president derived the statistic says “31% of female migrants and 17% of male migrants said they had been sexually abused while traveling through Mexico.” So Trump gets a “partly true” because 1 in 3 is technically 33%, not 31%, and because he didn’t include men?

SOTU fact check: Trump said “one in three women is sexually assaulted on the long journey north.” That's partly true. Full story: https://t.co/tgPJtI2Ojx

Transcript + annotations + analysis: https://t.co/vm3oMapatc pic.twitter.com/cewA0uneVn — POLITICO (@politico) February 6, 2019