Police Drop the Hammer on Cindy McCain After She Accused Minority Woman of human trafficking at airport

Cindy McCain is fighting crime, a legend in her own mind.

Except she is the one who got busted. Police quickly put McCain in her place.

Cindy McCain, the widow of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, apologized Wednesday after Phoenix police disputed her claim that she stopped a human trafficking attempt at an airport.

“I commend the police officers for their diligence. I apologize if anything else I have said on this matter distracts from ‘if you see something, say something,’” McCain wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, McCain said she knew there was something amiss when she spotted “a woman of a different ethnicity” at the airport.

Yes, she actually said this.

“I came in from a trip I’d been on and I spotted — it looked odd — it was a woman of a different ethnicity than the child, this little toddler she had, and something didn’t click with me,” McCain told KTAR News 92.3 FM.

“I went over to the police and told them what I saw, and they went over and questioned her, and, by God, she was trafficking that kid,” she added, noting that the woman was “waiting for the guy who bought the child to get off an airplane.”

Police said the woman and the girl did nothing illegal.

McCain claims to be an advocate against child trafficking.

Perhaps she should stay at her $15 million mountain-top resort — or one of her other homes — and leave the crime fighting to the pros. READ MORE:

