Media CEO Urges Drastic Steps From News Orgs To Hide Left-Wing Bias

Axios CEO Jim VandeHei encouraged news organizations to “ban their reporters from doing anything on social media” in order to conceal their left-wing biases which he says is hurting the media’s credibility.

VandeHei said in an article on Sunday that he was asked by students at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh what needs to happen to “restore faith and trust in media.”

Writing about what he thinks the media should do to regain trust from the public, VandeHei wrote:

News organizations should ban their reporters from doing anything on social media — especially Twitter — beyond sharing stories. Snark, jokes and blatant opinion are showing your hand, and it always seems to be the left one. This makes it impossible to win back the skeptics.

VandeHei does not call on news organizations to eliminate their left-wing biases in reporting, he simply wants it not to be as obvious so “the skeptics” can be won back.- READ MORE