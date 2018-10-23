APRIL RYAN SAYS US ‘NOT SAFE’ FOR JOURNALISTS

Journalist April Ryan made the claim that the United States is not safe for journalists during a discussion of a Washington Post columnist who was killed in Turkey.

The remarks came during a discussion on the murder of Jamal Khashoggi at Politicon Sunday evening and featured Axios’s Jonathan Swan and Breitbart’s Alex Marlow.

“It’s infinitely safer here [in the US] for a journalist,” said Swan.

“It’s not safe here for journalists,” replied Ryan, leading Swan to ask “You don’t think it’s safer here than Saudi Arabia or Turkey?” – READ MORE