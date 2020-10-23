McConnell Mocks Media For Reporting On Barrett’s Faith As If They ‘Discovered Some Secret Scandal’

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell condemned continuing attacks on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday, warning that “anti-religious bigotry needs to stop.”

“It is so revealing to watch elite society keep stumbling upon mainstream religious beliefs and practices that are shared by huge numbers of Christian Americans and thinking they’ve discovered some secret scandal,” McConnell said in a Wednesday statement.

Our Constitution forbids disqualifying people from public service due to their religious beliefs. The far left has either forgotten this or just doesn’t care. It only underscores why we need well-informed jurists like Judge Barrett to protect our Constitution & Americans’ rights. pic.twitter.com/9iCPWs3V7P — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) October 21, 2020

The Senate majority leader referenced a Wednesday report from the Associated Press highlighting that Barrett served as a trustee for her children’s Christian school. McConnell notes that Barrett had already disclosed that she served as a trustee at this school. – READ MORE

