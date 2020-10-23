Republicans Derail Democrats’ Barrett Boycott Plans, Send Chuck Schumer Scrambling

Democrat plans to derail a Senate Judiciary Committee vote approving Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court ended up in shambles Thursday after Republicans moved up the vote by several hours, leaving Democrats scrambling to respond.

The vote to recommend Barrett be confirmed to the Supreme Court was scheduled for 1 pm, but after learning that Democrats on the panel planned to boycott the hearing, they moved up the vote to 9 am. Barrett’s nomination was passed out of committee on a party-line vote, 12-0.

Typically, a Democrat boycott might have forced the Judiciary Committee out of session, since it prevented the formation of a quorum, but Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-CA) allowed for a last-minute rule change, giving Republicans the power to pass Barrett out of committee on a simple majority vote.

Democrats, instead, were limited to just one show of force against the vote: large photos of individuals they claim will be detrimentally affected if Barrett votes to eliminate the Affordable Care Act, one possible — but unlikely — outcome of a case the Supreme Court will hear in early November challenging the ACA’s constitutionality. – READ MORE

