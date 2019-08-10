McConnell Declares That He Will ‘Not Be Intimidated’ Amid Threatening Protests Outside His Home

Following violent acts of protest outside of his home this week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is putting his foot down that he will “not be intimidated” by the demonstrators.

A protest broke out outside of McConnell’s Kentucky home — where the lawmaker is recovering from a fractured shoulder — on Monday night as roughly 20 to 30 people shouted profane messages, going as far as someone yelling, “just stab the mother f*cker in the heart.”

(…)

However, the Senate majority leader isn’t backing down, as he told WHAS, a radio station in Kentucky, “I have a word for everybody who’s been in the front yard, and everybody who’s trying to get in my space: I will not be intimidated by you people. Not a chance.”

“Not a single thing you do is going to alter how I operate on behalf of my constituents and the country for whom I have a significant amount of responsibility,” he continued. – READ MORE