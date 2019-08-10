2020 Candidate Rolls Out Plan to Pay $500 Billion in Slavery Reparations

Marianne Williamson, 2020 Democratic hopeful and self-help author, rolled out her plan to spend up to $500 billion in reparations to descendants of slavery.

Williamson argues, as many policy experts do, that reparations could actually cost trillions of dollars by offering financial backing to those who have never actually experienced slavery themselves.

By comparison, her plan is a real penny-pincher.

“I have proposed $200 to $500 billion to be disbursed over a period of 20 years,” she announced, failing to offer a glimpse as to what magical money tree she’ll grow in order to get that money.

If you did the math of the 40 acres and a mule, given that there was 4 to 5 million slaves at the end of the Civil War, and they were all promised 40 acres and a mule for every family of four, if you did the math today, it would be trillions of dollars. #Reparations #BigTruth — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 31, 2019

Williamson added that the money would be distributed based on the suggestions of a panel “made up of 30 to 50 people who themselves are descendants of American slaves.” – READ MORE