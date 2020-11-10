McCarthy Warns That Pelosi Is Just Ten Democratic Votes Away From Losing Her Role Of House Speaker

House Minority Leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) spoke out on Sunday to warn that Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) is just ten Democratic votes away from losing the House Speaker race.

McCarthy said this on Fox News after his party successfully flipped at least seven seats from blue to red as well as an eighth seat in Michigan that was most recently occupied by a Libertarian. Pelosi has since announced that she will be running for Speaker again, but McCarthy is warning that her win is not a sure thing given the shrinking Democratic majority.

“To become speaker, you have to have 218 votes on the floor,” he said. “When she went up for that vote two years ago, there were 15 Democrats who voted against her. Ten of those Democrats will be coming back to Congress. If those 10 vote against her again, she will not be speaker of the House … because of the gains of the Republicans.”

“We are close enough now that we can control the floor with a few Democrats joining with us,” McCarthy added. – READ MORE

