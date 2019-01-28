McCarthy: Trump is ‘only one who has been reasonable’ in shutdown negotiations

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said on Sunday that President Trump “is the only one who has been reasonable” in negotiations over the partial government shutdown, which ended Friday.

“The president is the only one who has been reasonable in these negotiations. I’ve been in every single meeting, so I watched it. … didn’t want to negotiate. It was the president who offered four different plans,” McCarthy said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Trump on Friday signed a three-week funding bill bringing an end to the government shutdown.

The shutdown, which lasted for more than a month, began on Dec. 22 and was sparked after Trump refused to sign a bill to fund the government that didn’t include funding for a border wall.

Before Trump made that demand, the Republican-controlled Senate had voted unanimously in December to approve a continuing resolution to fund the government.