McCarthy To Pelosi: Condemn Rioters Who Knocked Down Saint’s Statue. Pelosi Sneers: ‘I’m Trying To Save The World From Coronavirus’

On Thursday, apparently bristling after House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) had said she should condemn protesters who knocked down the Golden Gate Park statue of St. Junipero Serra in her own district in San Francisco, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi snapped, “I’m trying to save the world from coronavirus,” in remarks she reportedly made to the Washington Examiner.

Pelosi continued, “I have no interest in McCarthy, who hasn’t had the faintest idea of our dynamic in our district,” the Examiner added.

McCarthy had stated on Wednesday, “Given that today is the Feast Day of Saint Junipero Serra, her condemnation of mob violence would be especially timely. Today should be a day for celebration. Instead, we’ve recently seen a violent leftwing mob tear down the statue of St. Serra in Speaker Pelosi’s district in San Francisco, California.”

Last week, in an interview with The Washington Post’s Robert Costa, Pelosi stated of statues of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson: “Subject everything to scrutiny and make a decision.” – READ MORE

