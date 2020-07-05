Herschel Walker: ‘Why Are We Penalizing People for What Their Ancestors Did?’

NFL legend and Heisman Trophy winner Herschel Walker responded to the growing tensions across the country by appealing to the Bible, stressing the power of forgiveness and asking, “Why are we penalizing people for what their ancestors did?”

“I was reading the greatest book ever written, the Bible, and I read ‘But if you don’t forgive others, your Father will not forgive your offenses.’ – Matthew 6:15,” the NFL great wrote, appealing to the words of Jesus.

“Why are we penalizing people for what their ancestors did?” he asked. “Forgiveness doesn’t mean you get something in return.”

On Friday, Walker said that he doesn’t want to defund the police. Nor, does he want to see the country’s history torn down. Instead, the former Heisman winner wants Americans to be “united.” – READ MORE

