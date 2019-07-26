McCarthy Questions What Dems Have ‘Accomplished’ in the First 200 Days of the House Majority (VIDEO)

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) isn’t offering praise to House Democrats as they mark 200 days holding the majority.

On Thursday, congressional Democrats celebrated their first 200 days since taking back the majority in the House of Representatives, in the 116th Congress, since the 2018 midterm elections.

“What I can’t figure out is…what exactly are they celebrating?” McCarthy asked in response to the House Democrats press conference. “I know the country isn’t celebrating their accomplishments because there aren’t any.”

During Thursday’ press conference, McCarthy doubled down on his criticism as he said he “can’t figure out what they’re celebrating” and “what have actually accomplished.”