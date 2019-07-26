Black Lives Matter Leaders Travel To South Bend To Organize Residents Against Mayor Pete

A pair of seasoned, Los Angeles-based Black Lives Matter leaders recently traveled to Indiana to help local progressives organize residents against South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg as he contends for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Dr. Melina Abdullah, who leads Black Lives Matter’s L.A. chapter (BLM-LA), headlined a community meeting last Wednesday attended by the family of Eric Logan, a 54-year-old black man who was shot and killed by a white South Bend police officer on June 16. She was accompanied by Greg Akili, a former union organizer who was mentored by Cesar Chavez in the early 1970s. They “were invited to South Bend to organize” in the wake of the officer-involved shooting death, according to BLM-LA.

“What we saw with the murder of Eric Logan at the hands of police really is an opportunity to revisit and re-engage around the questions of police violence in black communities,” Abdullah told a crowd of about 75 people gathered at a restaurant in downtown South Bend.

Attendees wanted to learn from Abdullah’s experiences, explore ways to collaborate with Black Lives Matter, and advance local organizing efforts targeting Buttigieg and the South Bend Police Department. – READ MORE