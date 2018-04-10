McCain Blames Trump for Chemical Attack… ‘Prematurely’ Withdrawing Troops Gives Assad Power

Sen. John McCain partially blamed President Donald Trump for a suspected poison gas attack in Syria over the weekend, saying his desire to “prematurely” withdraw U.S. troops from the country gave Syrian President Bashar al-Assad confidence to strike civilians with chemical weapons.

“President Trump last week signaled to the world that the United States would prematurely withdraw from Syria,” the Arizona Republican said Sunday in a statement. “Bashar Assad and his Russian and Iranian backers have heard him, and emboldened by American inaction, Assad has reportedly launched another chemical attack against innocent men, women and children, this time in Douma.”

McCain, who has long argued the U.S. should do more to oust Assad, challenged Trump to repeat his response to a similar chemical attack in April 2017, when he ordered a cruise missile strike on a Syrian air base.

“The question now is whether he will do anything about it,” McCain said of Trump, calling for a strike on Syria to “demonstrate that Assad will pay a price for his war crimes.” – READ MORE

