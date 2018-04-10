Abortion Doctor Says He Kills Babies Because It’s His ‘Christian Calling’

A Mississippi OB-GYB recently stated that he sees it as his Christian “calling” to provide abortions.

Dr. Willie Parker — who practices at the state’s only abortion facility, located in Jackson — wrote an Op-Ed for Glamour magazine attacking Mississippi’s Gestation Age Act.

The legislation, signed by Gov. Phil Bryant last month, bans abortions after 15 weeks (i.e. four months into the pregnancy). The law notes that the unborn baby’s vital organs begin to function at 10 weeks, and by week 12, he or she has taken human form in all relevant aspects.

Parker wrote in his Op-Ed, “As an ob-gyn and a Christian, I see it as my calling to help women in making the decisions that are right for their health, their lives, and their families. I believe it’s my duty to meet their needs without judgment. Not only do restrictive laws make it harder for me to do my job — this radical abortion ban is an assault on women across the South.”

He argued, “Before the 15-week ban passed, Mississippi patients already faced multiple barriers to abortion, including a mandatory 24-hour waiting period, a mandatory ultrasound law, a 20-week ban, a ban on the use of telemedicine to administer a medication abortion, and a law that requires a minor to get parental consent before obtaining an abortion.” – READ MORE

