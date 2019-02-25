McCabe says Trump insult ‘bizarre and untrue’

McCabe added during an interview on ABC’s “This Week” that it’s “not the first time” that Trump has said “bizarre and untrue things about me.”

“It’s unfortunate that this is getting a little bit routine. But I will say that I don’t think there’s anything sad or unfortunate about speaking truth to power and telling the story that you lived and the things you saw and heard and the reasons behind the decisions you made. And that’s what I’ve tried to do,” McCabe said.

"I don't even know what that means," former deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe says in response to Trump calling him "a poor man's J. Edgar Hoover." "It's not the first time that I've had to listen to the president say bizarre and untrue things about me." https://t.co/vukTeLQ8A5 pic.twitter.com/rFzZfui4L1 — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 24, 2019

Trump made the remark to reporters last week, when he also called McCabe a “disgrace” and said he felt McCabe had “made a fool out of himself over the last couple of days.”

“He really looks to me like a poor man’s J. Edgar Hoover,” Trump added.

