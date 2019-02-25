Bannon predicts 2019 will be ‘most vitriolic year’ in US politics ‘since before the Civil War’

Former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon predicted in an interview broadcast Sunday that the coming year “will be the most vitriolic year in American politics since before the Civil War.”

Bannon said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the combination of investigations into President Trump taking place in the Southern District of New York, and the possibility that Democrats could “weaponize” the findings from special counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation raise the prospect of a turbulent year.

“I think 2019 will be the most vitriolic year in American politics since before the Civil War,” he said. “And I include Vietnam in that. I think we’re in for a very nasty 2019.”

CBS News Correspondent @sethdoane talked to former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon in Rome about the Mueller investigation and what he predicts is to come for @realDonaldTrump in 2019. pic.twitter.com/X0aZm4pUuc — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 24, 2019

Multiple reports emerged last week raising the possibility that Mueller would submit a report in the coming days on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible collusion between Trump’s campaign and Moscow. The Department of Justice later said that was not the case.

